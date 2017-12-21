Dozens arrested in NOPD holiday roundup

Local and federal law enforcement worked together for a holiday round-up of offenders to end the year on a good note.

The New Orleans Police Department said they worked with the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service to arrest 34 people in seven days for 59 different offenses.

Superintendent of Police Michael Harrison said many were arrested on violent crimes ranging from homicide, sexual assault and armed robbery.

Harrison said they conducted this operation before in the early summer where they arrested more than 100 offenders over several weeks.

Below is a list all adult offenders arrested during the sweep. Two juveniles were also arrested,:

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Tyrone Myles, 7/14/94, Item#: K-31615-17, arrested for Second Degree Murder in the 400 block of Nila Sue Drive, New Llano, La. Myles was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred in the 1900 block of Rocheblave Street on November 26, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Dytrell McEwen, 11/22/88 Item#: K-31615-17, Item#: K-05117-17, Item#: K-14436-17, Item#: L-14437-17, arrested for Second Degree Murder in the 1800 block of Chippewa Street in the Sixth District. McEwen was wanted for the incident that occurred in the 1900 block of North Rocheblave Street on November 26, 2017. McEwen was also arrested for a separate Domestic Abuse Battery, Court Capias and municipal charge.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Eddie Salvant, 2/19/85, arrested for Second Degree Murder on Keithway Drive in Harvey, La. Salvant was wanted by Jefferson Parish.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Porsha Smith, 03/30/1991, Item#: L-03783-17, arrested for Second Degree Murder, in the 5100 block of Bundy Road in the Seventh District. Smith was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred in the 4900 block of Major Drive on December 4, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/11/2017: Cornelius Boutte, 08/05/1996, Item: L-03783-17, arrested for Second Degree Murder in the 1900 block of Brookhaven in Gonzales, La. Boutte was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred in the 4900 block of Major Drive, in the Seventh District, on December 4, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/12/17: Terry Hayes, 12/18/77, Item#: C-32188-17, was arrested for First Degree Rape (5 Counts) in the 6000 block of Boeing Street in the Seventh District. Hayes was wanted in connection with an incident occurred in the 7900 block of Danube Road on June 1, 2007.

Arrest Date: 12/14/17: BJ Randle, 1/7/77, Item#: J-11280-17, arrested for First Degree Rape in the 1300 block of Claiborne Avenue, Harvey, La. Randle was wanted for an incident that occurred at 3300 Thalia Street on October 9, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/14/17: Isaac Fields, 10/2/67, Item#: A-09918-01, Item#: I-35734-99, arrested for Aggravated Rape near Spain and Filmore streets in the Third District. Fields was wanted for an incident that occurred at Ulloa Street and South Carrollton Avenue on January 6, 2001. Fields was also arrested for a separate aggravated rape which occurred in the 8000 block of Willow Street in the Second District on August 19, 1999.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Victor Harper, 7/23/48, Item#: L-11755-17, was arrested for Sexual Assault in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Seventh District. Harper was wanted by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richman, Texas.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Dejuan Noel, 2/24/99, Item#: K-09957-17, Item#: H-41595-17, Item#: I-31386-17, Item#: L-14182-17, Item#: L-14181-17, was arrested for Armed Robbery and Simple Battery in the 9300 block of Jourdan Street in the Second District. Noel was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred at the intersection of Dwyer and Mayo boulevards on November 8, 2017. Noel was also arrested for separate charges of Domestic Abuse Battery (2 Counts), Fugitive Attachment from Gonzales, La., for Carjacking and Court Capias for Criminal Damage to Property. (Crimestoppers tip).

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Evan McMillan, 5/8/97, Item#: K-36923-17, for was arrested for First Degree Armed Robbery in the 2900 block of Dumaine Street in the First District. McMillan was wanted in connection with the incident occurred at in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue on November 30, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Antoine Reid, 11/10/90, Item#: K-36923-17, was arrested for First Degree Armed Robbery in the 2300 block of Lafitte Street in the First District. Reid was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue on November 30, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Jamal Fletcher, 7/20/92, Item#: J-27595-17, Item#: L-14443-17, Item#: L-14445-17, Item#: L-14450-17, was arrested for Armed Robbery in the 2400 block of Josephine Street in the Sixth District. Fletcher was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Barracks Street on October 22, 2017. Fletcher was also arrested for two separate Court Capias for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Stolen Property and also for a Municipal Attachment.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Harold Mcewen, 7/25/95, Item#: D-16017-17, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery (Strangulation) in the 1800 block of Chippewa Street in the Sixth District. Mcewen was wanted by the First District for the incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Laharpe Street on December 13, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Tyronishe Mitchell, 11/20/88, Item#: H-17426-17, Item#: L-14468-17, Item#: L-14469-17, was arrested for Domestic Abuse Battery in the 2400 block of Josephine Street in the Sixth District. Mitchell was wanted in the Fifth District. The incident occurred in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street on August 13, 2017. Mitchell was also arrested for a separate Criminal Court Capias for Armed Robbery and Probation Violation for Armed Robbery.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Tyrionne Mansion, B/F, 8/3/85, Item#: L-14372-17 was arrested for Criminal Neglect of Family at in the 2400 block of Josephine Street in the Sixth District. Mansion was wanted by Jefferson Parish.

Arrest Date: 12/13/17: Shantell Myles, B/F, 3/17/86, Item: L-14395-17, was arrested for Resisting an Officer of Law Enforcement in the 2400 block of Josephine Street in the Sixth District. Myles was wanted by Jefferson Parish.

Arrest Date: 12/12/17: Rot Van Nguyen, 2/6/62, Item#: L-00763-17, was arrested for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender on Canal Street in the Eight District. Nguyen was wanted by OPSO.

Arrest Date: 12/12/17: Tajuan McKnight, 7/5/99, Item#: J-15527-17, Item#: L-12985-17, was arrested for two counts Aggravated Assault and Carrying Firearm on School Property in the 4600 block of France Drive in the Seventh District. McKnight was wanted in the Third District in connection with an incident that occurred in the 4000 block of Cadillac Street on October 12, 2017. McKnight was also arrested for a separate Court Capias.

Arrest Date: 12/12/17: Jermaine Anthony, 12/27/75, Item#: J-08154-17, Item#: J-11041-17, was arrested for Home Invasion and Violation of Protection Order (2 Counts) in the 11000 block of Will Stutley Drive in the Seventh District. Anthony was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred in 10500 block of Curran Boulevard., on October June 20, 2017. Anthony was also arrested for a separate Simple Assault.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Robert Fair, 11/23/92, Item#: K-32675-17, was arrested for Aggravated Battery in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard in the Seventh District. Fair was wanted in connection with the incident occurred in the 7700 block of North Coronet Court on November 27, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Jerrianca Maxwell, 8/22/96, Item#: K-27615-17, Item#: K-10297-17, Item#: G-08067-17, Item#: L-11686-17, arrested for Aggravated Battery in the 3300 block of Short Street in the Sixth District. Maxwell was wanted in the Seventh District. The incident occurred in the 7800 block of Venice Blvd., on November 22, 2017. Maxwell was also arrested for a separate Theft, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Municipal Instanta charge.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Dwightshonn Robinson, 02/15/1999, Item#: K-01630-17, arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, in the 6200 block of Morrison Road in the Seventh District. Robinson was wanted in the First District for the incident that occurred in the 2500 block of South Carrollton Avenue on November 1, 2017.

Arrest Date: 12/11/17: Leona Jimmerson, 7/3/82, Item#: L-11746-17, was arrested for a Probation Violation in the 4900 block of Haydell Street in the Seventh District. Jimmerson was wanted by Department of Corrections.

Arrest Date: 12/11/2017: Anthony Lewis, 05/09/1963, Item# K-16362-17, was arrested for two counts of Sexual Battery in the 5600 block of Providence Place, in the Third District. Lewis was wanted in connection with the incident that occurred at the intersection of Providence Place and Prentiss Boulevard on October 23, 2017.

Chief Harrison also discussed an uptick in NOPD's clearance rates - they reflect how many criminal cases NOPD successfully closes each year, by arrest or extraordinary means. NOPD has closed slightly more cases this year, 23 percent of them, compared with 22 percent at this point last year.

You can find NOPD's MAX data interactive at this link.

