NOPD: Arrest made in Bourbon Street stabbing

New Orleans police have made an arrest in a stabbing on Bourbon Street that left one person injured. Robert Kelly, 50, was taken into custody after being identified by a bouncer at a bar.

Officers were flagged down by the bouncer in the 400 block of Bourbon Street.

According to police, the bouncer said that he got into an argument with Kelly, following the alleged stabbing, which occurred around 3 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Officers spotted Kelly and placed him under arrest.

Kelly identified himself after watching surveillance video from the alleged stabbing.

