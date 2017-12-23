Saints receiver Michael Thomas questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta

The Saints could be without leading receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday's game against Atlanta. The second-year pro is nursing a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable on the injury report.

While they await to see if Thomas will be available to suit up against the Falcons, the Saints know that they will be without rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and tight ends Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) and Garrett Griffin (foot).

After missing some practice time earlier in the week cornerback Justin Hardee, receiver Ted Ginn Jr., tight end Josh Hill and guards Larry Warford, Senio Kelemete and Andrus Peat were all full participants in Friday's practice and are expected to play on Sunday.

