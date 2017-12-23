Woman wanted for Slidell area bank robberies, arrested in Mississippi

Authorities in Mississippi have arrested a woman for bank robberies in multiple states, including two that occurred in Slidell. Miranda Marie Maloney, 33, was taken into custody early Saturday in Gulfport, MS.

According to police, Gulfport Police officers were reporting to a call of panhandling. Officers located Maloney and while verifying her information, they discovered that she was wanted out of Phoenix, AZ and was wanted for two bank robberies in Mobile, AL.

They also learned that she was wanted by the FBI.

FBI agents and Gulfport detectives teamed up for the fugitive arrest of Maloney.

Slidell police will work with federal authorities as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.