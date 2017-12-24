Pelicans pull away in third quarter, top Heat in Miami

Holding only a three-point lead at the half, the Pelicans came out in the second half and put their offense on display, out-scoring the Miami Heat 27-16 in the third quarter en route to a 109-94 win, Saturday, in Miami.

Ian Clark led the Pelicans (17-16) with 19 points off the bench. Anthony Davis finished with 17 points, while DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Heat (17-16) were led by Tyler Johnson, who scored a game-high 20 points.

The Pelicans return home Wednesday, looking to make it three in a row as they will face the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

