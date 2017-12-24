NOPD investigates three overnight shootings

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings overnight that left four people injured.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station when he got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect then opened fire on the victim striking him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is unknown.

Police say the second shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of S. Liberty Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he is listed in stable condition.

The third shooting happened in the 1800 block of St. Ann Street just before 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the two victims were in an altercation with unknown suspects when someone opened fire. One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by EMS. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound but was able to drive himself to the hospital.

All of the shootings are under investigation.

If anyone has any information about any of the shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

