The Extra Point: Sit or Start Week 16

Congratulations if you’re in your fantasy football championship games. And if you’re like myself and lost last week in the semifinals, hopefully, you can at least take home a third place prize.

That said, here are the moves that I do and don’t like.

Start: TE Eric Ebron, Lions

He’s back! Ebron, at times over the last few years, has showed a lot of promise as a big part of Detroit’s passing game. However, over the middle stretch of this year, he was plagued by drops and the arrival of another tight end, Darren Fells. But that said, over the last two weeks, Ebron’s been on the rise with 15 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. The Lions have a favorable match-up with Cincinnati this week, and they’re playing for the playoffs. Ebron is your guy at one of the toughest positions to manage.

Start: QB Philip Rivers, Chargers

He had a rough week last week, but we knew that was coming on a short week in Arrowhead Stadium. Even with the loss to the Chiefs, though, the Chargers have a chance to still make the playoffs, thus, they aren’t folding just yet. Look for Rivers to bounce back this week against a Jets secondary that doesn’t appear to be much of a threat.

Start: RB Tevin Coleman, Falcons

Out of concussion protocol, Atlanta’s pass-catching back should be fresh for the Saints. Last time he played in New Orleans, Coleman had three touchdowns. Now, that may not be the case today, but he will create plenty of match-up issues for the black and gold. He should at least have a nice day in terms of touches and yards.

Start: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Talk about being fresh? That’s exactly what Elliott is as he looks to run Dallas into the playoffs. Their match-up against Seattle that once looked like a tough one is now a lot more manageable. Their defense has been run over by Jacksonville and the Rams the last two weeks, and a big day from Zeke would make for the first time Pete Carroll’s Seahawks defense allowed 100 yard rushers in three straight weeks. I think it happens.

Start: RB Jay Ajayi, Eagles

He led Philly’s backfield in touches last week and should do it again on Monday against the Raiders. By no means is Oakland a formidable defense, and the chances Nick Foles throws another four touchdowns aren’t high, in my opinion. Ajayi’s role should be as strong as ever as the Eagles play for home field advantage.

Sit: TE Cameron Brate, Bucs

Once one of the most sure tight end plays in fantasy football, Brate’s taken a hard fall, even with the return of Jameis Winston. In fact, Brate’s status for today’s game against the Panthers was up in the air for most of the week. Not to mention, it’s the Panthers and linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Sit: WR Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

While Buffalo’s limited in passing options, and Benjamin should be a big target, the fact remains that he’s not. He’s had just five catches for 58 yards the last two weeks against the Colts and Dolphins. He’s way too touchdown dependent to be considered much more than a flex option. I wouldn’t waste the spot on my championship roster and take a chance.

Sit: RB Derrick Henry, Titans

Tennessee remains home of the most frustrating running back duo in fantasy football. It’s truly unpredictable who will have the hot hand and who will get the goal line touches, which means everything within this offense that hasn’t lived up to expectations. Henry’s carries are split pretty evenly with DeMarco Murray, which again, makes their production tough to predict. Plus, the Rams are one of the hottest teams and offenses right now, and if Tennessee is playing from behind, that spells doom for the running backs.

