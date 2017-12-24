Michael Thomas active for Saints-Falcons

Michael Thomas had an hamstring injury, but is ready to go. Source: Mark LaGrange

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) is active for today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas was listed as questionable yesterday, after not missing practice all week.

Saints inactives for the contest: running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Garrett Griffin (foot), center Cameron Tom, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.