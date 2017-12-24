Michael Thomas active for Saints-Falcons - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Michael Thomas active for Saints-Falcons

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Michael Thomas had an hamstring injury, but is ready to go. Source: Mark LaGrange Michael Thomas had an hamstring injury, but is ready to go. Source: Mark LaGrange
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Wide receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) is active for today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas was listed as questionable yesterday, after not missing practice all week.

Saints inactives  for the contest: running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Garrett Griffin (foot), center Cameron Tom, wide receiver Austin Carr, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly