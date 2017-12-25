State Police: Mom, baby killed by impaired driver on Christmas Eve

A 19-year-old mother and her 7-month-old son were killed Christmas Eve in a fiery crash on LA 1065 near the intersection of LA 1064, according to State Police.

The at-fault driver, 36-year-old Jillian Pamela Ramsay of Loranger, was impaired and fleeing the scene of an earlier crash when she crashed into the young mother and her son. Ramsay has been booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on multiple felony charges.

Based on witness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, Troopers determined that at approximately 8:44 p.m. Ramsay was driving northbound on LA 1065, where she was involved in a crash and fled the scene, continuing north on LA 1065 at a high-rate of speed.

A car driven by 24-year-old Ryan Joseph McCollum Sr. of Tickfaw had just entered LA 1065 and was traveling at a slow speed. McCollum’s vehicle was occupied by his fiancée, 19-year-old Shelly Mulkey, and their 7-month-old son Ryan McCollum Jr. As Ramsay crossed the intersection of LA 1064, her car approached McCollum’s. Police said she swerved slightly to the right and rear-ended McCollum’s car.

McCollum’s gas tank was ruptured in the collision, resulting in both vehicles catching fire. Ramsay sustained only minor injuries and was able to exit her vehicle. Witnesses to the crash scene removed McCollum and Shelly Mulkey from their car and performed CPR on Mulkey.

As McCollum’s car quickly became engulfed in flames. The baby remained inside the vehicle. The Tangipahoa Parish Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished both fires. The baby and mother were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It sounded almost like a bomb or something," said bystander Kasey Craig. "The whole trailer shook. We came out here and there was these tire tracks right here and where you see that it was just fire. I ran into Hopping Harley's to get a fire extingiusher and I tried to get the fire extingiusher to him as quick as I could. the firefighters they were doing their best but we just couldn't get to them."

The two drivers were transported to Northoaks Health Systems by Acadian Ambulance. Blood was drawn from both for toxicological analysis. Troopers determined Jillian Ramsay was impaired at the time of the crash. She was treated and released from the hospital. After being released, Ramsay was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Vehicular Homicide, Hit-and-Run, and Careless Operation. It is unknown if anyone was wearing seatbelts.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

