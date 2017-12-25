5 people injured in 4 shootings over holiday weekend

The NOPD says it's investigating four shootings that injured five people over the holiday weekend.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Middleboro Road and Yorktown Drive, where a 19-year-old man was shot.

Less than 30 minutes later, A 20-year-old man was shot in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard after a fight at a New Orleans East gas station.

Then, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of South Liberty Street. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Not even an hour later, another shooting. This time, two men were shot in the 1800 block of St. Ann Street.

LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf says while there was an uptick in crime over the weekend, the big picture shows violent crime is down in New Orleans.

"It's an uptick and a down tick, that's the best way to say it," he said. "Every month in the second half of 2017 has been significantly lower than the first part of 2017 and the last part of 2016, so these upturns have to be understood in the context of radically reduced murder rates," said Scharf.

Scharf says it's not unusual to see crime go up this time of year.

"Many of the Decembers that I followed, violent crime rates really for about 30 years here, December often has this kind of pattern, I don't want to be psych 101 about this, but there is a disruption in normal patterns where people are out in the street and more targets for robberies and more violent crime," said Scharf.

We reached out to the NOPD about the recent shootings, but we were told there is no additional information about the crimes at this time.

