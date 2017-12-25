Hundreds attend Christmas Mass at St. Louis Cathedral

Archbishop Gregory Aymond looks forward to the New Year in Monday's Christmas message.

Hundreds filled pews and the back of the cathedral to hear Archbishop Aymond's Christmas message.

"It's always a great experience to see the cathedral full because it's our community of faith, and whether we're two or three or 1,200. We praise God, but it's nice to see so many people coming for this Christmas feast," Aymond said.

"It was a wonderful message. It was about peace and closeness," Priscilla Kuney said.

Archbishop Aymond addressed the church's take on global issues.

"This little baby was born of born parents in a barn, and he was to be the Messiah, and is the Messiah in the light of the world. In our world that is so much torn by war and terrorism, he wants us to listen to the lighted message that he has come to bring to us," Aymond said.

He also had a message for those who may be going through a difficult time during the holidays.

"In our personal lives at times we find that darkness. So they were very much in my prayers today that those who feel alone, rejected, suffering, and those who eat alone today, they're in my heart and my prayers," Aymond said.

"I lost my family a few years ago, my immediate family, so to me, this is very special. We were very close. So when I go to mass, which I usually do on Sunday, it reminds me of the family and the get togethers we used to have," JoAnne Boche said.

Many traveled to the cathedral from out of state.

"It's a beautiful church, and when we travel, we like to go to different churches and this was a special treat for us," Kelby Kuney said.

"St. Louis Cathedral is quite popular during the holidays. When I visit New Orleans, I always make a stop here. So I thought this would be a very special day, Christmas day, to go to mass here. Went yesterday, so two days in a row," Boche said.

For the new year, Archbishop Aymond said he hopes people will pray for peace in their lives and in the world.

