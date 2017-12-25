JPSO: Man reported missing from Harvey, has been found - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO: Man reported missing from Harvey, has been found

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Gary Neathamer, 38 (Source: JPSO) Gary Neathamer, 38 (Source: JPSO)
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department says that a Harvey man who was reported missing, Sunday, has been found safe.

Gary Neathamer, 38, was found unharmed and reunited with his family, police say.

