Saints vs. Buccaneers game moved to 3:25 p.m. kickoff

The NFL has moved Sunday's Saints vs. Buccaneers game from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., according to the Saints team website. You can watch the game, live from Tampa, on FOX 8.

The other game featuring NFC South teams, Carolina vs. Atlanta will also be moved to a late afternoon kickoff. A Saints win or a Panthers loss will give the Black and Gold the division title, however, a Saints loss and a Panther win will give Carolina the title.

The Saints have already locked up a playoff berth following Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.