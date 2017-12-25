Saints vs. Buccaneers game moved to 3:25 p.m. kickoff

The NFL has moved Sunday's Saints vs. Buccaneers game from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., according to the Saints team website.more>>
For each and every Saints fan - here, there and everywhere - Christmas came a day early.more>>
Drew Brees had a subtle dig at the Saints doubters of 2017 in his postgame press conference Sunday.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and I love that the Saints still have some unfinished business that they have to tend to next week. It's satisfying that they've accomplished their first goal of the season and that they reached it by beating the hated Atlanta Falcons.more>>
