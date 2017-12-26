NOPD corrects Central City murder victim's age to 41

A 76-year-old man was killed in Central City on Christmas night. (Google Maps)

Police are investigating a homicide that happened in central city last night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, it happened just before midnight in the 3300 block of First St.

The NOPD says they received a call of aggravated battery by shooting 15 minutes before midnight.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a residence.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released yet because an autopsy must be performed and his family is still being notified.

The NOPD says they are gathering evidence and information to identify the person, or people, responsible for the shooting and are also working to figure out a possible motive

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

