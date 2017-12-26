Chef John Folse: Daube glacé

Daube glacé is a classical Creole hors d’oeuvre. Daube is traditionally beef braised with vegetables. This glacé is made with leftover cooked daube, which is seasoned and set with gelatin. Any combination of leftover meats can be used in this glacé, for example, chicken, turkey, ham, or pork. You can use any type of terrine mold. During the holidays, try using a festive shape to add a little flair to your table.

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 12–15 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (3-pound) cooked daube, cut into (1-inch) cubes

2 quarts beef stock

reserved sauce from precooked daube

½ cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

½ cup minced red bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup minced carrots

½ cup chopped parsley

salt and cayenne pepper to taste

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin, dissolved in ¾ cup warm water

Method:

In a cast iron Dutch oven, bring beef stock and reserved daube sauce to a light boil. Add daube, onions, celery, bell peppers and garlic into sauce, stirring to combine. Reduce heat to simmer and allow to cook until meat becomes very tender and easily shreds apart. Strain all ingredients from liquid through a fine sieve and set aside. Return liquid to heat and reduce to 1½ quarts. Add carrots and parsley then season to taste using salt and cayenne pepper. Whisk dissolved gelatin into sauce. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Break the meat into small pieces and place equal amounts into two terrine molds. Divide cooked vegetables from the original sauce between the two molds. Ladle stock over the meat, cover with plastic wrap and allow to set in the refrigerator. Daube glacé is best when allowed to sit 24 hours for flavors to develop. When set, slice daube glacé and serve with garlic croutons.