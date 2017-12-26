Video game 'addiction' to be classified as mental illness

The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.more>>
Here's your forecast from the FOX 8 Weather Team.
A veteran Kenner lawmaker who gave up a run for state treasurer to fight cancer is now speaking out about her ordeal.
A 19-year-old mother and her 7-month-old son were killed Christmas Eve in a fiery crash on LA 1065 near the intersection of LA 1064, according to State Police.
Daube glacé is a classical Creole hors d'oeuvre. Daube is traditionally beef braised with vegetables. This glacé is made with leftover cooked daube, which is seasoned and set with gelatin. Any combination of leftover meats can be used in this glacé, for example, chicken, turkey, ham, or pork. You can use any type of terrine mold. During the holidays, try using a festive shape to add a little flair to your table.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.
Numerous drivers all across the state of Texas were ticketed for their "need to speed" this year.
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
