Sugar Bowl's economic impact expected to be more than $200 million

Excitement is growing for this year's Allstate Sugar Bowl match-up between Alabama and Clemson, and bowl officials say that means more revenue for the entire region.

"We think this will have a tremendous economic impact for the city and the state not only in terms of money spent in hotels, restaurants and businesses but the tax benefit for the state is huge," Allstate Sugar Bowl COO Jeff Hundley said. "We average $175 million a year economic impact. We've got studies to back that up, and we expect it to be north of $200 million for this game this year."

Hundley said the excitement surrounding last year's game between Oklahoma and Auburn was not as high because neither team was involved in the College Football Playoff.

The winner of the Alabama and Clemson game on New Year's Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will advance to the CFP Championship on January 8th in Atlanta.

"We've tried to promote all the activities that are going on around New Years. Some of which we are part of and some are just a part of naturally New Orleans new years eve, all of which amount to a good time for fans so we think they are coming and it will be a special time," Hundley said.

"You've got the New Year's Eve celebration bringing in the tricentennial of the City of New Orleans," New Orleans Tourism and Marketing President and CEO Mark Romig said.

For the upcoming weekend, the city's hotel occupancy rate is already more than 90 percent, according to NOTMC.

"I think it goes to the 89,000 people who work in the hospitality industry that really roll out the red carpet because they love to show off their city and love to serve up a great time for the visitors," Romig said.

