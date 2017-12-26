Slidell Police: Christmas night robber struck 2 gas stations - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Slidell Police: Christmas night robber struck 2 gas stations

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Gas station robbery suspect (Source: Slidell PD) Gas station robbery suspect (Source: Slidell PD)
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Slidell Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a Christmas night robbery suspect who held up two gas stations.

The first robbery occurred at Exxon in the 800 block of Gause Boulevard. The suspect entered the gas station around 11:40 p.m. on Christmas night and brandished a knife to the clerk, demanding money. The suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the area.

About 50 minutes later, police said the same suspect entered Shell in the 100 block of Northshore Boulevard and demanded cash from the clerk. The suspect retrieved an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds with a red-colored beard. He is believed to have fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131 or e-mail: pio@slidellpd.com. Tipsters can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous, and maybe eligible for a cash reward.

