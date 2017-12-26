FFF: NFC teams want to face a Wentz-less Philly in the playoffs

The Tigers have two more practices in Baton Rouge before heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.more>>
The Tigers have two more practices in Baton Rouge before heading to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on a weakened Philly squad, the insane year for Tottenham's Harry Kane, and we dive into the Pizzurger at Company Burger. FOOTBALL If you watched any of the Christmas night matchup between the Raiders-Eagles, first off I'm sorry, you can see Philly is a shell of their former self without Carson Wentz. The franchise quarterback tore his ACL against the Rams. Now, Nick Foles is at the controls, and it's not even close to the same. The Raiders-Eagles ra...more>>
In this edition of FFF we focus on a weakened Philly squad, the insane year for Tottenham's Harry Kane, and we dive into the Pizzurger at Company Burger. FOOTBALL If you watched any of the Christmas night matchup between the Raiders-Eagles, first off I'm sorry, you can see Philly is a shell of their former self without Carson Wentz. The franchise quarterback tore his ACL against the Rams. Now, Nick Foles is at the controls, and it's not even close to the same. The Raiders-Eagles ra...more>>
The NFL has moved Sunday's Saints vs. Buccaneers game from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., according to the Saints team website.more>>
The NFL has moved Sunday's Saints vs. Buccaneers game from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., according to the Saints team website.more>>
For each and every Saints fan - here, there and everywhere - Christmas came a day early.more>>
For each and every Saints fan - here, there and everywhere - Christmas came a day early.more>>
Drew Brees had a subtle dig at the Saints doubters of 2017 in his postgame press conference Sunday.more>>
Drew Brees had a subtle dig at the Saints doubters of 2017 in his postgame press conference Sunday.more>>