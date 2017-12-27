One woman killed in Terrytown shooting



Jefferson parish detectives investigate a homicide at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Court in Terrytown.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at that location about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified black female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. E.M.S pronounced her dead at the scene. JPSO detectives are interviewing witnesses to establish a motive and a suspect.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

