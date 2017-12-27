One woman killed in Terrytown shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One woman killed in Terrytown shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: FOX 8) (Source: FOX 8)
TERRYTOWN, LA (WVUE) -


Jefferson parish detectives investigate a homicide at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Court in Terrytown.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at that location about 9:42 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified black female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. E.M.S pronounced her dead at the scene. JPSO detectives are interviewing witnesses to establish a motive and a suspect.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alabama arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

    Alabama arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

    Alabama Coach Nick Saban said he is treating this like a business trip. (FOX 8)Alabama Coach Nick Saban said he is treating this like a business trip. (FOX 8)

    The Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in New Orleans Wednesday morning. They are here to take on the defending NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

    more>>

    The Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in New Orleans Wednesday morning. They are here to take on the defending NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

    more>>

  • Woman reported missing from Harrah's Casino

    Woman reported missing from Harrah's Casino

    Gina Seehauer, 43 (Source: NOPD)Gina Seehauer, 43 (Source: NOPD)

    New Orleans police are looking for information to help locate a woman reported as missing from Harrah’s Casino.

    more>>

    New Orleans police are looking for information to help locate a woman reported as missing from Harrah’s Casino.

    more>>

  • Chef John Folse: New Year's black-eyed peas

    Chef John Folse: New Year's black-eyed peas

    Source: FOX 8 ImageSource: FOX 8 Image

    In the Southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is a beloved tradition! Black-eyed peas are thought to bring prosperity in the new year. This is our Folse family recipe that I am sharing with y’all!

    more>>

    In the Southern United States, eating black-eyed peas or Hoppin' John on New Year's Day is a beloved tradition! Black-eyed peas are thought to bring prosperity in the new year. This is our Folse family recipe that I am sharing with y’all!

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly