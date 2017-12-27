Woman reported missing from Harrah's Casino

New Orleans police are looking for information to help locate a woman reported as missing from Harrah’s Casino.

Gina Seehauer, 43, was last seen by her fiancée in their hotel room at the casino around 11 a.m. on Christmas.

The last communication between the two took place that day at about 5 p.m. via text message, when the reporting person said that Seehauer had reportedly threatened to do harm to herself.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Seehauer is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.