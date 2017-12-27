Alabama arrives in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in New Orleans Wednesday morning. They are here to take on the defending NCAA football champion Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

It was cold and windy on the tarmac at the Louis Armstrong International New Orleans Airport, but that did not dampen Alabama’s excitement to arrive in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl.

A traditional brass band welcomed coach Nick Saban and his team as they got off the plane, ready to get to work.

Not only is this year’s game a repeat of the last national championship, it is also Alabama’s fourth consecutive trip to the college football playoffs, making the Crimson Tide the only team to appear in every playoff.

Saban said even though they are spending New Year’s Eve in New Orleans, it will still be a business trip for his team.

“Each year they have been more and more serious about the game and less and less interested in the bowl experience. Because they experience consequences in the game,” Saban said. “Good consequences and bad consequences. I think they understand that after going that experience as I do, the fun of it all is having success. The fun of it all is winning the game.”

Clemson will arrive in New Orleans at 3 p.m. Both teams will meet Monday night in the Superdome.

