Arrest made in Terrytown homicide, victim identified

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Raina Johnson, 28, of Harvey, in connection with a shooting death that happened last night in the 900 block of Monterey Court.

The victim has been identified as Tanganica Wallis, 27, of Terrytown.

Johnson was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with one count of second-degree murder.

At approximately 9:42 p.m. Tuesday night, Johnson and Wallis were in a verbal altercation, which became physical.

During the physical altercation, Johnson shot Wallis, officers said.

Wallis died from her injuries on the scene.

Johnson was apprehended inside the residence where the incident occurred, and a firearm was also recovered from the scene. Johnson and Wallis were known to each other prior to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.