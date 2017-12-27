Source: Saints bringing Kuhn back from injured reserve - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Source: Saints bringing Kuhn back from injured reserve

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Source: Saints are brining fullback John Kuhn back from injured reserve (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints are bringing fullback John Kuhn back from injured reserve, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports. The team will now have three weeks to activate him. The Saints had one more IR-designated to return spot open after using their first on cornerback Delvin Breaux. 

Kuhn suffered a biceps injury after their week three victory over Carolina. 

