Lafourche Parish man arrested for sexual battery of elderly woman

Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Adams, 59, of Thibodaux for sexual battery of the infirmed.

On Dec. 22, detectives opened an investigation in reference to Michael Adams. Investigators learned Adams allegedly committed a sexual battery on an elderly woman on Nov. 3 and again on Dec. 21.

The first alleged incident occurred in Lafourche Parish, and the second incident occurred in Terrebonne Parish. Detectives made contact with Adams later that day, and he admitted to making sexual contact with the elderly woman, officers said.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on one count of Sexual Battery of the Infirmed. He was also booked as a fugitive of Terrebonne Parish for the same charge. His bond on the Lafourche charge is $50,000.

