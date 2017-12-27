Mother of four gunned down in Terrytown home

Neighbors were shocked when the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office showed up in the 900 block of Monterey Court Tuesday night.

“When we actually came outside, we saw a lot of police over there and beaucoup yellow tape. I don’t know if that was her family or not, but they were crying and stuff,” says a neighbor.

Our partners at NOLA.com | The Times Picayune spoke with the victim’s mother, who said her daughter, 27-year-old Tanganica Wallis, was arguing with the sister of her ex-boyfriend. Police say the argument turned physical, and 28-year-old Raina Johnson pulled out a gun and shot Wallis.

Wallis died on the scene.

Wallis’ mother said her daughter leaves behind four young children.

“She had little kids. She was young. It’s just sad,” says a neighbor.

A brother and sister who live in the neighborhood tell FOX 8 that they lost their own mother months ago to gun violence in Central City.

“She was a fun-loving person, and it’s actually been two holidays now - Thanksgiving and Christmas - without her. It’s kind of hard on us,” says the neighbor.

The siblings say they know Wallis was also a mother, and they feel sorry for the children who will have to go on without her.

“It’s going to be hard, but that’s just really sad. I’m 18 and he’s 16, but we have siblings that are 1 and 2. They only got to see my mom for a year. Just imagine those kids going on without their mother,” says a neighbor.

Police say they apprehended Johnson inside the home where the shooting happened. Johnson has been booked with second-degree murder.

