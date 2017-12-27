Armstead, Coleman, Hendrickson & Kikaha miss practice for Saints

The Saints were without a few key players for Wednesday's practice. Tackle Terron Armstead (thigh), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle), linebacker Hau'Oli Kikaha (ankle) and wide receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) all missed practice.

Tight end Garrett Griffin, wide receiver Michael Thomas, tight end Josh Hill, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui and tackle Ryan Ramczyk were all limited participants.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.