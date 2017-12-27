Thibodaux man accused of kidnapping, beating ex-girlfriend

A Thibodaux man confronted his ex-girlfriend at her home, took her against her will and then beat her, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigators.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Van Andre on Dec. 23 after getting a report of a kidnapping on Waverly Road in Thibodaux.

Deputies say Andre went to the woman's home and got into an argument. They say he forced her and into his vehicle and then drove her to his residence on Ledet Drive.

Deputies say they found the victim inside the residence, where they took Andre into custody.



He's booked with simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery as well as an outstanding warrant for contempt of court from Thibodaux City Court.

His bond was set at $106,000.

