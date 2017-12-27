Sugar Bowl teams arrive in New Orleans

Two college football teams who could be the next National Champions are now in New Orleans. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers arrived Wednesday.

They'll play in the Sugar Bowl New Year's Day. That's something they have plenty of experience with. They've squared off for the last two National Championships with Alabama winning in 2016 and Clemson taking home the title last year.

"Well, I enjoyed it a lot last year, it was great, that was one of the best moments of my life and it stunk the year before," said Clemson Head Coach, Dabo Swinney. "I have an unbelievable amount of respect for Alabama, that's never going to change, but it's like, I'm getting tired of this, let's get somebody else in here, they just don't go away man, that's why their Alabama."

"Your identity as a team starts with how you finish and this team has an opportunity to try and finish this season a litter better than what we did the last," said Alabama Head Coach, Nick Saban.

"Their linebackers play really well, they get to the ball really well so we're just going to have to do a good job getting to the line of scrimmage against their front 4 and dealing with their linebackers," said Alabama running back, Damien Harris.

Both coaches say their players will have a curfew while in New Orleans but when it comes to doing what they're supposed to they leave that up to the team leadership.

"I'm not here to babysit them, these are grown men, I treat them that way, and I defer to the leadership of our team," said Swinney. "Now, I'm a little concerned about the culture shock of Bourbon Street for some of these guys, you know, having been there, so, we will have a little chat about that."

"Our players make the decisions about curfew and about what they do and how they do it. I give leadership on the team the opportunity to do that and each year they have been more and more serious about the game and less and less interested in the Bowl experience," said Saban.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will take on the winner of the Rose Bowl, either Oklahoma or Georgia, in the National Championship game.

