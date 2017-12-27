Rondo hands Pelicans win over Nets, 128-113 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Rondo hands Pelicans win over Nets, 128-113

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Rajon Rondo had a big hand in the Pelicans' latest win, a 128-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Pretty much every Pelican that ran the court with Rondo Wednesday night, benefited as the veteran point guard handed out a franchise record and career high 25-assists, which broke the previous record of 21, held by former New Orleans Hornet Chris Paul.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins seemed to reap the most rewards as they combined for 50-points and 25-rebounds. Davis also led the team with six blocks as the Pels never trailed against the Nets.

New Orleans (18-16) also broke its single-game team record with 40 assists in getting their third straight win for only the third time this season.

But,the current mini-streak is a bit different from the others. Behind a rout over Brooklyn, the Pelicans won a third straight game by double figures, the first time they’ve done so in 2017-18. That’s a feat New Orleans only accomplished once over 82 games last season.

The Pelicans will look to keep the winning going when they welcome the New York Knicks to the Smoothie King Center Friday night.

