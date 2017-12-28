Powerball prize stands at $384 million

The luck of the draw could make one American very lucky this holiday season.

The Mega Millions and Powerball currently has a combined jackpot of nearly $690 million after no winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's $337 million Powerball jackpot.

The estimated top prize for the next Powerball drawing Saturday stands at $384 million.

The odds of hitting on all five numbers plus the Powerball are only one in 292.2 million.

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing is $306 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is one in 258.9 million.

One person could win a prize over $300 million for only the second time in U.S. lottery history.

