NOPD investigating double shooting in Seventh Ward

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the Seventh Ward.

Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday two male victims arrived at University Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the report.

NOPD said the incident occurred in the 2900 block of St. Anthony Street.

One victim was shot twice in the stomach, while the other was shot once in each leg and once in the back, according to the report.

No further information is currently available.

