Truck on fire extinguished, North Causeway Blvd. reopens

The North Causeway Blvd. was shut down after a tanker truck fire Thursday morning. The truck fire happened on North Causeway near Brookside Drive.

According to a news release issued by Mandeville police, the truck is carrying sulfuric acid.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 11 a.m.

Southbound lanes are in the process of being reopened as well as one of the three lanes northbound. Police anticipate closing the northbound lanes again later once another trailer can be brought in to off-load the chemicals from the damaged trailer.

Traffic will be congested so expect delays of several minutes.

Again, the trailer was not compromised and no chemicals leaked. It appears at this time that there was a brake malfunction of some sort on the trailer.

The truck was traveling southbound on the causeway bridge when the rear brakes locked up and the fire started. The truck was stopped by a Homeland Security agent in the 1000 block of NCA and first responders were notified. St Tammany Fire District IV arrived quickly and was able to get the fire under control before the tank was compromised.

