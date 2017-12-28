Bah! Humbug! Saints running back Alvin Kamara fined for festive footwear

Saints running back Alvin Kamara got a gift from the NFL Thursday morning … actually, it was more like a lump of coal.

The rookie tweeted out a photo of a letter with A. Kamara handwritten above a sticker that said “NFL FINE LETTER.”

‘‘Tis the season ????‍??. I’ll start the @gofundme later, stay tuned lol pic.twitter.com/ZtIapZoWmt — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) December 28, 2017

Kamara wore red cleats that resembled a stocking during the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday. NFL rules only allow players to wear cleats that have the team’s color scheme.

After the game, Kamara said he expected to receive a fine from the league, but he hoped the league wouldn’t be a Grinch.

According to Kamara, the fine was $6,079.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.