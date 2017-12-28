Kenner accidental shooting upgraded to homicide

An investigation into a Kenner accidental shooting has now been upgraded to a homicide.

Police responded to the shooting at 245 Clemson Place on Christmas Eve.

Kendra Wix, 29, told police that her boyfriend, Akoya Skeith, was removing an un-holstered handgun from his waist when the gun discharged and struck him in his stomach.

Skeith was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and found that a projectile had entered the lower left side of his abdomen and exited three inches higher from his right torso.

According to the report, a graze wound was also found on his left arm.

It was determined that due to the trajectory of the projectile and the lack of marks from discharging a firearm at close range that Skeith did not fire the weapon, according to police.

Wix was then interviewed and confronted about the autopsy results.

Police said she admitted to fabricating the story and said she was scared.

Wix told police that Skeith had a firearm in his waist band and made an aggressive move in her direction. She said this startled her, so she grabbed her handgun from the end table and shot him.

Police said Wix then said she only pointed the weapon at Skeith in a "playing" fashion, and that they had not been arguing.

Kenner Police arrested Wix and charged her with manslaughter.

Wix remains in custody and no bond has been set.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.