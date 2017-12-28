One charged, two sought in Sugar Bowl Motel armed robbery

A 25-year-old has been charged in connection to a robbery at the Sugar Bowl Motel.

On Wednesday around 10 a.m. the Houma Police Department was dispatched to the motel located at 8053 Park Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

When officers arrived they found a male victim who claimed he was robbed by two males and a female who were in his hotel room at the time.

The victim said the suspects were armed with a handgun, and robbed him of over $2,000 cash.

Through investigation detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as being Edward Clark, 25.

This incident is still under investigation and the Houma Police Department is searching for the two remaining unidentified suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

