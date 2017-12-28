Six-vehicle accident claims life of Luling man

A six-vehicle accident in St. Charles Parish Wednesday night claimed the life of a Luling man.

Shortly after 5:00 pm Louisiana State Police Troop B investigated the fatal crash on US 90 west near the Diversion Canal.

The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Brent Petit of Luling.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 51-year-old Reginal Haywood of Avondale, LA was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra east on US 90.

For reasons still under investigation, Haywood lost control of his vehicle, crossed the grassy median and entered into the westbound lanes of US 90.

According to the report, 2008 GMC Sierra was rotating across the westbound lanes and was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 53-year-old Craig Guidry of Gray, LA.

Guidry was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, according to State police.

The 2008 GMC Sierra was then struck by a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Petit, who was wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead on the scene.

After the initial impacts with the Chevrolet and Nissan, the 2008 GMC Sierra continued rotating and was struck by three additional vehicles that were traveling west on US 90.

Laura Appleberry, age 53, of Luling, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic, was wearing her seat belt and she was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the report.

Marisa Gwinn, age 28, of Thibodaux, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla, was wearing her seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Masimo Vasquez Jr., age 51, of New Sarpy, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Troopers’ are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash. At this time, it is unknown if speed and impairment are factors. Haywood provided a blood sample for toxicological analysis that will be performed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

No criminal charges or citations have been issued, as the crash remains under investigation.

