Roadway restoration on Magazine at Louisiana Avenue causing closures

There will be a temporary road closure on Magazine Street at Louisiana Avenue due to a roadway restoration project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, will temporarily close the road for work related to the Southeast Louisiana Urban Flood Control Project (SELA).

Depending on the weather, the closure will start on January 2.

According to the release issued by the city, Magazine Street will be closed on the east downtown side of Louisiana Avenue until Wednesday, January 31.

During the closure, two-way traffic will be maintained on Louisiana Avenue.

Traffic traveling west to Uptown on Magazine Street will be detoured at Toledano Street.

Traffic traveling east towards downtown on Magazine Street will be able to access Louisiana Avenue.

Throughout construction, the Army Corps will continue to coordinate closures with its partners at the City of New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.