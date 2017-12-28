JPSO asking for public's help in finding missing Metairie woman

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Janet Celeste, 63. Investigators said Celeste suffers from mental and physical illnesses and is in need of several prescription medications. She is not believed to be the victim of foul play.

Celeste was last seen Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. near her home in the 1100 block of North Upland Street in Metairie. She left the residence sometime between that time and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Celeste is described as a white female, 5’ 5” tall and 130 pounds with reddish-blonde hair and grey eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and an unknown color jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janet Celeste is asked to contact the JPSO Missing Persons Section through our the communications center by calling 911 within the parish or (504) 227-1400 from outside the parish.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.