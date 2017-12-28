JPSO: Missing Metairie woman found safe in broken-down car - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO: Missing Metairie woman found safe in broken-down car

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a missing Metairie woman has been found safe.

Deputies said Janet Celeste, 63, became disoriented and took shelter in a disabled vehicle in her neighborhood. She was located Friday morning when the owners of the vehicle returned to the vehicle to try to fix it.

Celeste was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said Celeste suffers from mental and physical illnesses and was in need of several prescription medications.

