Opioids kill 494 people in the metro area in 2017

Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a truck that was missing after a man was killed in Central City the day after Christmas.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a truck that was missing after a man was killed in Central City the day after Christmas.more>>
As the Tigers prepare to take on the Crimson Tide, we look back at LSU's 120-year-old football program.
As the Tigers prepare to take on the Crimson Tide, we look back at LSU's 121-year-old football program.more>>
It's a move The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department is calling Selfie-Incrimination.more>>
It's a move The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department is calling Selfie-Incrimination.more>>
New allegations have surfaced against Chef John Besh's Restaurant Group.more>>
New allegations have surfaced against Chef John Besh's Restaurant Group.more>>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.more>>
The two waitresses work the same shift and got scratchoff tickets from their boss as a Christmas bonus. They were going to claim the money together in the new year. That didn't happen.more>>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.more>>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.more>>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.more>>
Dina Afifi and her husband Mahmoud said they were here on a tourist visa visiting New York City and Wilmington. Dina was seven months pregnant, and when she delivered quadruplets two months early, a two-week trip turned into more than a monthlong stay.more>>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.more>>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.more>>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.more>>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.more>>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.more>>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.more>>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.more>>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.more>>