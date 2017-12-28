Report: New Orleans businessman charged in million dollar bribery case in Dallas

A New Orleans businessman has agreed to plead guilty to money laundering in a federal bribery case in Dallas, according to a report by NBC 5 TV.

The investigation has been ongoing for months, looking into millions of dollars of financial losses at Dallas County Schools.

“Prosecutors allege a school bus camera company executive paid more than $3 million in bribes and kickbacks to the superintendent of the government agency in exchange for actions on $70 million in government contracts,” the report said.

Slater Swartwood Sr., a New Orleans businessman agreed to plead guilty to money laundering charges and testify for prosecutors in the case.

Court documents say Swartwood Sr. used his businesses to funnel bribe and kickback payments from the camera company to the superintendent of a state agency in Dallas County.

The complaint alleges businesses controlled by Swartwood Sr. were used to funnel bribe and kickback payments from the camera company to the superintendent of a state agency in Dallas County.

It does not name the superintendent or camera company in the complaint.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.