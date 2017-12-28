Saints place Kikaha on IR

Hau’oli Kikaha was placed on injured reserve. Source: Nola.com

The Saints placed linebacker/defensive end Hau'oli Kikaha on injured reserve today. The Saints claimed Kasim Edebali off waivers to fill his spot. The Rams waived Edebali on Wednesday.

Kikaha suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Other Saints not at practice today: Terron Armstead (thigh), Michael Hooomanawanui (concussion), and Trey Hendrickson (ankle).

