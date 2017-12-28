Saints place Kikaha on IR

Saints running back Alvin Kamara got a gift from the NFL Thursday morning … actually, it was more like a lump of coal.more>>
It looks like the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football will be leaving LSU after just one season. According to sources, the school has been working on an agreement since the Texas A&M game to let Matt Canada go after the bowl game next week.more>>
Rajon Rondo had a big hand in the Pelicans' latest win, a 128-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets.more>>
