Man shot multiple times in Navarre neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man shot multiple times in Navarre neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Google Source: Google
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Navarre neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Clayton Avenue and Memphis Street. Initial reports show one male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information is available at this time. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly