NOPD: Panhandler arrested for shooting at someone who refused to give him money

The NOPD said officers arrested a panhandler for shooting a BB gun at someone and then giving a fake name to police.

James Kiesner, 23, was booked into Central Lockup with aggravated assault and flight from an officer by falsely identifying himself to police. The incident happened on Dec. 25.

Police said Kiesner was panhandling at the intersection of S. Carrollton and S. Claiborne avenues around 10 a.m., when he started shooting a BB gun at someone who refused to give him money.

During the investigation, Kiesner told Second District officers that his name was Joshua Ford and gave a birth date of March 3, 1993. As the investigation progressed, officers discovered his real identity.

Anyone with any additional information about Kiesner or the incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

