Officer placed on emergency suspension following domestic abuse arrest

The New Orleans Police Department says a 13-year veteran of the NOPD was arrested and placed on emergency suspension following a domestic incident.

According to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Officer Robert Dees was arrested on Dec. 24 after an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend.

The NOPD released a statement confirming the arrest saying:

“Allegations of domestic abuse are taken very seriously by NOPD and are investigated thoroughly. Allegations of domestic abuse were made against Officer Robert Dees and corroborated by witnesses in the area. From those allegations, Officer Dees was subsequently arrested by the Public Integrity Bureau. Officer Dees, a 13-year veteran, was placed on emergency suspension.”

Dees was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery and his bond was set at $350.

