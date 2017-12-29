NOPD investigating overnight St. Claude shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD investigating overnight St. Claude shooting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: RNN Source: RNN
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at Desire and N. Derbigny Streets.

NOPD reported that one male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to the report. 

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly