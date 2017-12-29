Report: Besh facing more allegations

New allegations have surfaced against Chef John Besh's Restaurant Group.

According to a report by our partners Nola.com | The Times-Picayune, two more women have filed federal discrimination complaints, bringing the total to at least four-known complaints.

The filing claims sexual harassment "flourished" at the company.

The complaint by Madie Robison and another former group employee directly accuses Besh and business partner Octavio Mantilla of sexually harassing employees.

Mantilla said in October he didn't remember touching Robison, and Besh said he talked through "personal things" with Robison, according to the report.

The filings come two months after 25 current and former employees told Nola.com |The Times-Picayune that they were victims of sexual harassment at the company's restaurants or its corporate office.

