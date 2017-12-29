Three dead including 3-year-old, elderly man rescued from house fire

NOFD on the scene of the fatal house fire on Wave Drive. Source: Fox 8 Local First

Three people lost their lives in a fire in New Orleans East Friday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

A house caught fire on Wave Drive around 1:36 a.m. Friday, according to NOFD.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a one-story wood framed home with smoke and fire coming from the front door and windows.

NOFD said firefighters forced their way into the home to fight the blaze.

A second alarm was called around 2 a.m. due to the multiple residents being trapped inside the home, according to the report.

Firefighters found four victims. An elderly 80-year-old man, Lewis Lee, was rescued and transported to an area hospital.

A 70-year-old male, also named Lewis Lee, a three-year-old named Karter Lee, and a 69-year-old named Lorraine Lee died from their injuries, according to NOFD.

Lorraine was married to Lewis who survived the blaze. Karter was their grandson. Lewis, who died in the fire, was the brother of Lorraine's husband, according to family members.

Fourteen fire companies and 42 NOFD Operations personnel were used to bring this fire under control.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS), New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Entergy New Orleans and the New Orleans Coroner’s Office also assisted in the mitigation of this incident.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu issued the following statement after the blaze:

“My heart aches for the victims and family of this tragic fire. It is hard anytime a tragedy like this happens, but it is especially hard during the holiday season. Our prayers remain for the elder who is fighting to recover and all family and friends impacted. I also want to thank and remember the men and women who continue to put their lives on the line for us - the 42 firefighters who worked throughout the early morning hours to stop the blaze and save lives.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office is assisting in the investigation

