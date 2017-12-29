Man sought after sending selfie to owner from stolen hunting camera

This man is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a hunting camera. Source: Tangipahoa Sheriff's Department

It's a move The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department is calling Selfie-Incrimination.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, on October 24 a high-dollar deer camera was stolen from a property on Holloway Road in Roseland.

The camera was specifically equipped with cellular service, according to the report.

Edwards said the alleged thief sent a selfie to the victim on Thursday.

The photos are of the alleged suspect who may not have realized the camera was sending his selfies to the owner, according to Edwards.

Anyone able to identify this 'selfie-incriminator' is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

